JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 39,290 Shares of Open Text Corporation $OTEX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 39,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Open Text worth $32,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,447,000 after buying an additional 639,514 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,649,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after acquiring an additional 789,013 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 9.8% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,561,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,709,000 after acquiring an additional 228,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 15.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,390,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,040,000 after acquiring an additional 319,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Open Text by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08. Open Text Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Open Text’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OTEX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTEX

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.