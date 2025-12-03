JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 311,473 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 311,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Gildan Activewear worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 67.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,760,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,838,000 after purchasing an additional 503,359 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 40.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,579,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,885,000 after buying an additional 454,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,819,000 after buying an additional 392,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after buying an additional 266,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIL. UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

NYSE GIL opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

