JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,885 Shares of Enersys $ENS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.06% of Enersys worth $34,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 235.6% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 10,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Enersys by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 86.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Enersys by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $146.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research raised Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

