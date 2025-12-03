JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Natural Resource Partners LP $NRP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,351 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.66% of Natural Resource Partners worth $32,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 21.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $105.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.28. Natural Resource Partners LP has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $113.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 65.19%.The firm had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Natural Resource Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insider Activity

In other Natural Resource Partners news, VP Gregory F. Wooten sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $862,765.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 28,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,477.44. The trade was a 23.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

