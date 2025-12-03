JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 131,987 Shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation $HWC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,987 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Hancock Whitney worth $34,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 607,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 147,526 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 9,894 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $542,784.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,512.38. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.