JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $29.09 Million Holdings in Griffon Corporation $GFF

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98,985 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.86% of Griffon worth $29,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 52.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 326,663 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $22,108,000. Voss Capital LP increased its position in shares of Griffon by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,332,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $95,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Griffon by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 259,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tribune Investment Group LP bought a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,362,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Price Performance

GFF opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. Griffon Corporation has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $84.24.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $662.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.47 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 181.66% and a net margin of 2.03%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

