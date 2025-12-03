JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in nCino Inc. $NCNO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.05% of nCino worth $34,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in nCino by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino by 23.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 15.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 10,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $258,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 618,597 shares in the company, valued at $15,965,988.57. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $122,107.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,466.94. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,940,562 shares of company stock valued at $118,143,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.53. nCino Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $42.88.

nCino Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

