JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 631,146 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $29,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 10,916.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

