JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 47,356 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.22% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $30,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 834.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,416,000 after buying an additional 873,387 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,700,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,336,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 797,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 556,775 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $24,544,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JBND stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $55.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

About JPMorgan Active Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.