JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 139,055 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,055 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A worth $30,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLYVA. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in the first quarter worth $234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,021,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after acquiring an additional 466,082 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLYVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Price Performance

Shares of LLYVA stock opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.01. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $99.63.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

