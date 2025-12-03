JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 108,542 Shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF $JMSI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 642,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 10.27% of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF worth $31,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JMSI opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

