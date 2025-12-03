Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,244,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,398 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 5.3% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Johnson & Johnson worth $801,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.8% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $205.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $494.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

