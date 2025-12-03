Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

JEF has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $74.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. 153,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.40%.Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.