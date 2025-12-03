Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,639,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,569,917 shares.The stock last traded at $12.9750 and had previously closed at $12.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Wall Street Zen cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Jamf from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered Jamf from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Jamf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Jamf Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.15 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Jamf news, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,480,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,855.88. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth $37,394,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 10.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,787,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,731,000 after buying an additional 885,859 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in Jamf by 274.8% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 883,077 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Jamf by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 881,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

