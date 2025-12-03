Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) vs. J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Financial Contrast

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF – Get Free Report) and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of J D Wetherspoon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Jack In The Box shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack In The Box shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Jack In The Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box -4.34% -11.31% 3.82%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box $1.47 billion 0.25 -$36.69 million ($4.27) -4.55

This table compares J D Wetherspoon and Jack In The Box”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

J D Wetherspoon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack In The Box.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for J D Wetherspoon and Jack In The Box, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J D Wetherspoon 1 0 0 0 1.00 Jack In The Box 3 13 5 0 2.10

Jack In The Box has a consensus price target of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Jack In The Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack In The Box is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Summary

Jack In The Box beats J D Wetherspoon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

