J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 912.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of COKE stock opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.21 and a 1-year high of $166.21.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Consolidated presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.