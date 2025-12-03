Ivan Lazarev Purchases 8,993 Shares of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) Director Ivan Lazarev purchased 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $11,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,171.27. This trade represents a 11.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ivan Lazarev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

On Tuesday, November 25th, Ivan Lazarev acquired 7,286 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $9,326.08.

On Thursday, November 20th, Ivan Lazarev acquired 5,428 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $6,513.60.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ivan Lazarev bought 96 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $115.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ivan Lazarev bought 30,005 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,205.70.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ivan Lazarev purchased 4,500 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $4,905.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ivan Lazarev acquired 10,067 shares of Socket Mobile stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $10,369.01.

Socket Mobile Price Performance

Socket Mobile stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Socket Mobile ( NASDAQ:SCKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 18.48%.During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Socket Mobile in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.