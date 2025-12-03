iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.71 and last traded at $120.8090, with a volume of 184215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.97.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,525.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 220,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 207,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 44,909 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,523,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,326,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

