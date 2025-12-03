IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 436.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 185.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $225.76 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $234.29. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. This trade represents a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

