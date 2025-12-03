Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Elios Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Elios Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

QQQM stock opened at $256.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $262.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.05 and a 200 day moving average of $236.69.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.