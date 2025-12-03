Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,868,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Citigroup worth $1,350,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. TD Cowen upped their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $184.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

