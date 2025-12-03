Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,400,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 454,479 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of Chevron worth $2,205,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This trade represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $169.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.24 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.