Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,913,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,507 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.80% of Micron Technology worth $1,098,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,700,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,557,339.42. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,352 shares of company stock valued at $85,029,962. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.39.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4%

MU opened at $239.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

