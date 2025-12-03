Invesco Ltd. Purchases 610,215 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.04% of Adobe worth $1,705,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.13. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.58 and a 12-month high of $557.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

