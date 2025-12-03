Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,396,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 285,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Union Pacific worth $1,241,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.17. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

