Invesco Ltd. Has $1.90 Billion Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,294 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Linde worth $1,897,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 154,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,400,000 after acquiring an additional 63,912 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $149,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 250,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,502,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Stock Up 0.4%

LIN opened at $408.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.22 and a 200 day moving average of $459.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $404.27 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The company has a market cap of $190.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.83.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

