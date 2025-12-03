Invesco Ltd. Has $1.79 Billion Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,328,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.59% of CocaCola worth $1,791,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $22,443,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of KO opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. The trade was a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

