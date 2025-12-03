Invesco Ltd. Has $1.55 Billion Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,549,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

