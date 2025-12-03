Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,157,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,833,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,296,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $324.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $622.83. The firm has a market cap of $294.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

