Invesco Ltd. Buys 3,394,330 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,394,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $1,499,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,233,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after acquiring an additional 727,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $2,150,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,713.60. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,757 shares of company stock valued at $16,616,127. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average is $115.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 27.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

