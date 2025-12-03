Invesco Ltd. Buys 283,321 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,671,355 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 5.49% of Citizens Financial Group worth $1,059,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 72.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 143.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

