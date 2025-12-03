Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.86% of Capital One Financial worth $1,171,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,026.60. This trade represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total transaction of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,013 shares of company stock worth $60,599,103. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:COF opened at $223.91 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

