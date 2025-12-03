Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Stake Lessened by Independent Franchise Partners LLP

Independent Franchise Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,089 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 7.5% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 1.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,120,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $155.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $88.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $241,537.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,049.10. The trade was a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $161,545.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,992.96. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,174. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

