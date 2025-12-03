Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.1111.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INGM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

Ingram Micro stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ingram Micro had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.57%.The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Ingram Micro has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Ingram Micro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingram Micro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ingram Micro by 124.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,128,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after buying an additional 1,737,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,914,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,637,000 after acquiring an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS boosted its stake in shares of Ingram Micro by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 2,198,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 999,172 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingram Micro by 634.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,436,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ingram Micro by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 293,562 shares during the period.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

