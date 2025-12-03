Independent Franchise Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Independent Franchise Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,037,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,451 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 1.0% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned 0.53% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $149,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,477,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,993,000 after buying an additional 5,657,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,798,000 after acquiring an additional 551,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,052,000 after buying an additional 873,869 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $306,848,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. This trade represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $4,768,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. This trade represents a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,202,325 shares of company stock worth $23,053,615. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

