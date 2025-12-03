Independent Franchise Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 233.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,265,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,886,537 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for 4.4% of Independent Franchise Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independent Franchise Partners LLP owned about 1.63% of Kenvue worth $654,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Kenvue during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:KVUE opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 110.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.