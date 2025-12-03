IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 218,326 Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,326 shares during the quarter. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 4.56% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,929,000 after buying an additional 180,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 75,779 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA HTAB opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

