IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF $NUMG

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.22 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

