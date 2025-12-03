IAG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,244 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.