IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $25.81 Million in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 512,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,812,000. iShares Core Dividend ETF comprises about 3.4% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.79% of iShares Core Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,978,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 284,793 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVB stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $51.76.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

