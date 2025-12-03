IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 29,665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,839,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 989,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,805,000 after purchasing an additional 965,401 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,755,000 after purchasing an additional 949,699 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

