IAC Inc. $IAC Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of IAC worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 240.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC during the second quarter worth about $51,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in IAC in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in IAC by 21.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

IAC stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $589.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.86 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.93) EPS. Research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

