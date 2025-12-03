HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $119.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

HQY stock opened at $98.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $1,016,707. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

