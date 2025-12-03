Head-To-Head Survey: Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Volatility and Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elys BMG Group has a beta of 8.26, indicating that its stock price is 726% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Elys BMG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and Elys BMG Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.00 -$18.26 million ($1.06) 0.00

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys BMG Group. Elys BMG Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Elys BMG Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

(Get Free Report)

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Elys BMG Group

(Get Free Report)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.