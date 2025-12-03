Groupe la Francaise Reduces Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 2.2%

AGI stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

