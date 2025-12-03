Groupe la Francaise Purchases 4,559 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.73.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.9%

AVB opened at $181.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $231.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 38.78%.The business had revenue of $766.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

