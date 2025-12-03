Groupe la Francaise Purchases 17,408 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Groupe la Francaise grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,595,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,195,515,000 after buying an additional 256,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,338,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,877,536,000 after buying an additional 273,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,771,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,729,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,733,000 after acquiring an additional 312,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,618,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $317.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.49. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 15,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,186,732 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

