Groupe la Francaise Purchases 15,528 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.96 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $128.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.18%.

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $5,172,331.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 165,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $861,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,204.15. This represents a 40.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

