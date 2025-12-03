Groupe la Francaise Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,840. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach acquired 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,602.88. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

