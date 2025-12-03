Groupe la Francaise Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Groupe la Francaise lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,132,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 96.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 985.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 100.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,070 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $202.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $1,943,065.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 target price on Vertiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.86.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

